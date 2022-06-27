Cadence Bank NA Acquires 1,711 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 765,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,828,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,528,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,077. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

