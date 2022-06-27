Cadence Bank NA Buys 138 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $391.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.43 and a 200-day moving average of $435.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

