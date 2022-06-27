Cadence Bank NA Buys 1,702 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $93.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

