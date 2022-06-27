Cadence Bank NA Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.40. 15,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.28. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.