Cadence Bank NA Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.66. 27,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,168,527. The company has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

