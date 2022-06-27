Cadence Bank NA Sells 584 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in UGI were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in UGI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

