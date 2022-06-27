Cadence Bank NA Sells 975 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,484 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in HP were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 291,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.41. 56,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,210,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

