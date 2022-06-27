CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

