Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

