Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 8.9%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) shares were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 2,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 173,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $890.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

