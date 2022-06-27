Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on July 15th

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 145.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

CPT opened at $135.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

