Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $153.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.85.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $135.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,372,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 152,006 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

