Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target to $11.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

ZYNE opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

