Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.66. 299,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,130. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 155,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,240,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,990,000 after buying an additional 515,062 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 55,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.