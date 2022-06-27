Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.66. 299,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,130. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 155,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,240,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,990,000 after buying an additional 515,062 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 55,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

