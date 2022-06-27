Capital Market Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBE traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.91. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,734. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

