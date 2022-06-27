Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after acquiring an additional 434,699 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

Shares of CME traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.56. 4,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,443. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.42 and a 200 day moving average of $224.42.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

