Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $226,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 30.9% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 192,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $94.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,898. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

