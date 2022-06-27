Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,269,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.95 and a 200 day moving average of $209.35. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

