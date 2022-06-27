Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 838 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $338.01. 7,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.84.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

