Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.48

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.36 billion and $744.49 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00094788 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00270166 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.