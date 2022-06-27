Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.17.

CSL stock opened at $240.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.62. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $186.16 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

