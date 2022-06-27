CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CASI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.67. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

