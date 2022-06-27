Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

