Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Invests $868,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

