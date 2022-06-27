Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.70 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

