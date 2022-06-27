Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after buying an additional 611,693 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,698,000 after buying an additional 318,444 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,261,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,282,000 after buying an additional 223,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,910,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,251,000 after buying an additional 44,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

