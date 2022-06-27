Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Shares Down 13.1%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY – Get Rating) dropped 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.
Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cebu Air (CEBUY)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.