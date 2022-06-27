Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is SG Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,698 shares during the period. Celestica accounts for about 5.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Celestica worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 49,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celestica by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 164.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 431,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,614 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 159.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 406,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 198,884 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,346. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLS shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

