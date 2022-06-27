Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives GBX 125.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 125.60 ($1.54).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Centamin alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,867.22). Also, insider Martin Horgan bought 65,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £54,604.04 ($66,883.93).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 82.71 ($1.01) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £956.50 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.98 ($1.36). The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Centamin (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.