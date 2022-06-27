Centerspace (CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on July 11th

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $80.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.47. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $74.99 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerspace in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Centerspace by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Centerspace by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Centerspace by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

