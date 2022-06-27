Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) to Issue $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

CSR opened at $80.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -129.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $74.99 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Centerspace from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on Centerspace in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after purchasing an additional 119,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

