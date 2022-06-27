Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Acquires 2,354 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,354 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £1,906.74 ($2,335.55).

On Wednesday, May 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,217 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,906.62 ($2,335.40).

On Monday, April 25th, Amber Rudd bought 2,449 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £1,910.22 ($2,339.81).

Shares of LON:CNA traded up GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 81.92 ($1.00). 43,047,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,694,947. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 121 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 125 ($1.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 98.33 ($1.20).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

