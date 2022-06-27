Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Acquires 2,354 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,354 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £1,906.74 ($2,335.55).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,217 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,906.62 ($2,335.40).
- On Monday, April 25th, Amber Rudd bought 2,449 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £1,910.22 ($2,339.81).
Shares of LON:CNA traded up GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 81.92 ($1.00). 43,047,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,694,947. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Recommended Stories
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.