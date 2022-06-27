Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.86. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPSC. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 16.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.