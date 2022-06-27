Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.86. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPSC. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 16.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

