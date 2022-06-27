Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Saturday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 1129989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CL King raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.