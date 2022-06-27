China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Shares Down 1.3%

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.
About China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)
