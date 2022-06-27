China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Shares Down 1.3%

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

About China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

