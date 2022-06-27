China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (CSUAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.3115 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.13.

Shares of CSUAY opened at $12.57 on Monday. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

