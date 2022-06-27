Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$15.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$16.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

CHP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.94.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

CHP.UN traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 182,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$13.28 and a one year high of C$15.91.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.