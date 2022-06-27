Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Chubb by 26.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 171.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.
Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Profile (Get Rating)
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.