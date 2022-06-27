Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $256,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.9% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.76. 14,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

