Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Gap Down to $198.83

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $198.83, but opened at $190.01. Churchill Downs shares last traded at $196.26, with a volume of 775 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

