CIBC Lowers PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$7.75

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 236.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRV.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CVE:PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.30. 80,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.