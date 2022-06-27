CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Trading 8.1% Higher

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 1,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.19 million and a PE ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

In other news, CEO Mark Gatto bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares in the company, valued at $360,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,360 shares of company stock worth $301,129. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $7,358,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

