Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Shares

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,973,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,066. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

