Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors comprises approximately 1.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.46. 908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,526. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

