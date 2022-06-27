Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications comprises 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Cogent Communications worth $50,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 550.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,520 shares of company stock valued at $635,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

