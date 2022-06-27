CoinFi (COFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $578.00

CoinFi (COFI) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. CoinFi has a market cap of $222,089.74 and $578.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

