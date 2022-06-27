Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO opened at $30.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $876.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.