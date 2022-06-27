Comparing trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Glory Star New Media Group and trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A trivago 0 4 1 0 2.20

trivago has a consensus target price of $2.71, indicating a potential upside of 70.98%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe trivago is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and trivago’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.39 $35.29 million N/A N/A trivago $427.68 million 1.33 $12.66 million $0.03 52.85

Glory Star New Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than trivago.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A trivago 1.72% 3.42% 2.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

trivago beats Glory Star New Media Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group (Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

