Comparing Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Valneva alerts:

0.2% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valneva and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 1 1 2 0 2.25 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valneva currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.01%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 503.45%. Given BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Valneva.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva N/A N/A N/A BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -304.68% -46.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valneva and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $411.85 million 3.55 -$86.87 million N/A N/A BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.85 million ($0.77) -1.51

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals beats Valneva on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valneva (Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.