Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Concentrix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CNXC traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.60. 228,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,377. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.37. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $136.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,646.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and have sold 30,000 shares worth $4,704,400. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

